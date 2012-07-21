THE TRUTH ABOUT GOOGLE'S NEXUS 7 TABLET: It's Almost As Good As The iPad

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

If you read my post last week about experiencing Android for two weeks, then you’ll remember that I wasn’t too impressed with Samsung’s new Android phone, the Galaxy S III, and went back to my iPhone.Since then, I’ve dipped back into Android territory and have been using the Nexus 7 instead of my iPad for the last week.



I must admit, I love the thing.

Android tablets let you do so much more than the iPad in terms of file management and having a more computer-like experience.

But for most people, I still think the iPad is more user-friendly.

Don’t get me wrong, both devices are good. If you’re trying to decide between the two, check out my thoughts after spending a week with the Nexus 7.

