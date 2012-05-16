US

Should You Buy Facebook Stock?

Jay Yarow

Thinking of buying some Facebook stock? You might be better off betting on the Pacers-Heat series instead (everyone knows the Heat are gonna win that series – that’s a sure bet).

The stock market is a crapshoot where nothing’s guaranteed. So, don’t kid yourself and pour all of your money into Facebook thinking it’s a sure thing. 

Watch the video below to find out how Facebook was hyped into being the next big thing and why you shouldn’t believe the hype:

Produced By William Wei

