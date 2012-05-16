Should You Buy Facebook Stock?

Thinking of buying some Facebook stock? You might be better off betting on the Pacers-Heat series instead (everyone knows the Heat are gonna win that series – that’s a sure bet).



The stock market is a crapshoot where nothing’s guaranteed. So, don’t kid yourself and pour all of your money into Facebook thinking it’s a sure thing.

Watch the video below to find out how Facebook was hyped into being the next big thing and why you shouldn’t believe the hype:

Produced By William Wei

And Don’t Miss…

• Mark Zuckerberg Proved He Can Build A Startup, But Can He Lead A Publicly Traded Company

• [FLASHBACK] Zuckerberg: Startups Don’t Need Or Have The Time To Write A Business Plan

• Mark Zuckerberg’s Most Awkward Moments

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.