iPhone Vs. Samsung Galaxy S III: Which Phone Should You Buy?

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Samsung’s new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III, rolls out this month.It’s a great phone.



But how does it compare to the top-selling phone on the planet, the iPhone?

I took a look at the most important categories for smartphone buyers and broke it down for you.

A quick note on scoring: In earlier stories like this, Business Insider gave each category equal weight. That doesn’t make sense as some features like app selection are way more important than design. From now on, we’ll be scoring each category based on importance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.