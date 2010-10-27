Should You Be Terrified By The Ugly Numbers The Steel Companies Are Putting Up?

In addition to Arcelor Mittal — whose weak sales, especially to the emerging world, were a big surprise — US steel company Nucor also laid an egg today.



Shares of Arcelor are down over 5%. Nuecor down by bout 1%.

Here’s the nut from their earnings release:

In the third quarter of 2010, Nucor’s consolidated net sales decreased 1% to $4.14 billion compared with $4.20 billion in the second quarter of 2010 and increased 33% compared with $3.12 billion in the third quarter of 2009. Average sales price per ton decreased 3% from the second quarter of 2010 and increased 20% over the third quarter of 2009. Total tons shipped to outside customers were 5,633,000 tons in the third quarter of 2010, an increase of 1% over the second quarter of 2010 and an increase of 10% over the third quarter of 2009. Total third quarter steel mill shipments increased 9% over the third quarter of 2009 and increased 2% over the second quarter of 2010. Third quarter downstream steel products shipments to outside customers increased 13% over the third quarter of 2009 and 5% over the second quarter of 2010.

…

The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used in the third quarter of 2010 was $354, a decrease of 5% compared with $373 in the second quarter of 2010 and an increase of 18% over $299 in the third quarter of 2009. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used in the first nine months of 2010 increased 12% to $348 compared to $312 in the first nine months of 2009.

…

Overall operating rates at our steel mills in the third quarter (68%) were down from the second quarter (71%) and were flat compared to the third quarter of last year. Steel mill utilization increased from 53% in the first nine months of 2009 to 71% in the first nine months of 2010.

Anyway, we’re curious your thoughts on these ugly numbers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.