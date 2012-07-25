Working Women And Mothers Ask New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer To "Please Reconsider" Taking A Full Maternity Leave

Boy does everyone have an opinion about me!

Photo: Charlie Rose

Dotted Line Communications, a “women and mother-owned organisation” has put together an infographic asking new Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer to take a full-on maternity leave when she has her first child later this fall.So far, according to Dotted Line, Mayer has only said her “maternity leave will be a few weeks long” and that she will “work throughout.”



This is obviously a very sensitive topic, and candidly, I have no idea what the right call for Mayer, women in general, my working wife, or Yahoo is.

But some people have a very strong viewpoint.

Last week, Kara Nortman, the Senior Vice President of Consumer Businesses at CityGrid Media, wrote a blog asking Mayer to “take a real maternity leave of some variety!”

Nortman wrote: “Whether Marissa realises it or not, the way she treats maternity leave will serve as an example or an anti-example for all woman looking for a path, for those women who do not want “to gap” their ambition, but also want to enjoy being a parent.”

The post received many favourable comments, but more than a view readers responded the way magazine entrepreneur Robin Wolaner did.

She wrote: “Kara Nortman has no business telling Marissa Mayer what kind of maternity leave to take. I’ve been a pregnant CEO, and I wouldn’t presume to sit in judgment of another woman’s choices.”

Take a look at the infographic and let us know what you think:

Photo: Dotted Line Communications

