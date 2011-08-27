Should WWE Consider Superstar Remakes?

Hey, have you heard this nasty rumour that two guys have played the role of WWE superstar Sin Cara in the past month? Oh no, alert the presses of this imposter! Kill it with fire!



Turns out, the original Sin Cara, more famously known as Mistico and portrayed by Luis Ignascio Urive Alvirde, was suspended by the company for 30 days for a failed PED test and was summarily replaced for two television tapings by Jorge Arias, also known as Hunico in FCW. As of now, Alvirde has worked at least one live show and expects to be back in the fold for further Smackdown tapings, including next week’s “Special Tuesday Live Super Duper Smackdown.”

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.