We Should Limit Voting Rights To Intellectual Ability, Because Many Democrats Are Stupid

This idea was suggested to me by both my mechanic and my good friend who is a mechanical engineer. While neither of them would admit it, they are a little more Republican where as I am a little more Democrat. Both of them find themselves to be intelligent, which they are, and both of them are trying to limit stupid people from voting. If you didn’t read between the lines on that last sentence, I’ll give it to you: they are trying to limit Democrats from voting because many Democrats are stupid.

Earlier I said I was a Democrat. That’s kind of true. But in addition to belonging to the Peak Oil Party I also would appear to be more of a Socialist than a Democrat. I believe in taxing the rich, hard, I believe in environmental protection (kudos to my pal Teddy R.), and I believe that there is a place for government in the economy. So it would seem like heresy for me to limit my base from voting, right? Perhaps, but I think that we should investigate every option.

Let’s say that we should limit voting rights to Intellectual Ability. What then is Intellectual Ability? Is it aptitude for maths (I would love that! I am a mathlete!) What about other people—there are some extremely talented people who are good at something useful although they aren’t skilled in maths. Should they be limited to vote for their lack of ability in maths?

Let’s decide that we should limit voting to Intellectual Ability. What, then, do we deem intellectual ability? Is it a standard IQ test, that tests across a variety of topics? Is it a sensory perception test where you need to listen for the one note that is off key (sorry seniors, but you are old!) What is it—while my mech’s and friend’s idea is intriguing, we should investigate what qualifies as intellectual ability. Although, I will offer my perspective.

Intellectual ability is governed by the ability to learn (I don’t care if you are a savant in maths or music—you need to learn how to become great in your skill, and your capacity to learn is what constitutes intellectual ability, in my opinion. The question then becomes, how do we test for learning ability—but that is too off topic to investigate here.)

I’m in favour of my mechanic’s and friend’s idea because in spite of it limiting my voting base, I think that I could ally with my friends more closely, and I could have a louder, and more correct, voice in the Republican Party.

