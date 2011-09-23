Should The New Facebook Terrify You? The SAIcast Break It Down

Photo: Flickr

With the updates Facebook revealed today, it’s clear that the company’s aim is to have you share more. Today on the SAIcast, Nicholas Carlson, SAI writer Ellis Hamburger and Media Editor Glynnis MacNicol discuss, and sometimes argue about, whether this is something to be met with scrutiny or admiration.



Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)



Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

Has Facebook Been Smelling Itself A Bit Too Much? The SAIcast Pontificate

SAIcast: The Splits (At Netflix And Twitter)

The Most Valuable Startups In The World — The SAIcast Explains

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.