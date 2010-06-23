Should Obama Push The Rest Of The World To Follow China's Lead And MASSIVELY Revalue Their Currencies?

Despite the glum market reaction, in theory the loosening (and likely upward revaluation) of the Chinese yuan should provide some help to the US economy, both in terms of labour cost competitiveness and increased demand for some of our goods.



So if a revalued yuan is so good, why stop there?

Indeed, in a piece at The New Republic*, Clyde Prestowitz argues that getting the Chinese to revalue their currency is merely the first step. Next up: The rest of the G20.

At the G-20 meeting, the administration’s first step should be for the president to ask his colleagues to cooperate in bringing about a 25 per cent to 40 per cent revaluation of manipulated currencies in relation to the dollar within the next three years. The president should warn that if such an agreement cannot be reached, he will have no choice but to launch a full-scale effort in the IMF, WTO, and elsewhere to halt the mercantilist manipulation of currencies. He should leave no doubt that he will do whatever is necessary, including even taxing certain capital inflows, to achieve substantial currency adjustments.

Ha!

Sorry, that’s not a very serious response, but it was the first thing that came to our mind upon reading this proposal. The idea that Obama could convince everyone to strengthen their currencies so radically against ours is ludicrous.

Every country wants the same thing right now, which is basically an increase in exports (presumably leading to job creation). The idea that a) other countries would go along with this, and b) that the IMF and WTO would be well equipped to deal with “mercantlist manipulation of currencies” is extaordinarily improbable.

But Prestowitz doesn’t stop there:

The administration should also call for negotiating restraints on the investment incentives other countries employ to attract foreign companies. At the same time, however, it should create a fund with which to match the offers of others. The president and his top officials should also preach “Invest in America.” No foreign business leader should come to America without hearing how important it is to consider investing in America. No American business leader should escape hearing the same message. The Secretary of Commerce should develop an Invest in America office modelled after Singapore’s Economic Development Board.

At this point, we’re beginning to wonder if this is satire. On what basis could the US justify demanding other countries impose restraints on themselves, while at the same time bolstering our efforts to invite foreign businesses inside our borders.

There are two really depressing aspects of this piece, the first is that if this is what it will take to fix our economy then we’re totally screwed because none of it is going to happen. What’s more, it takes an almost pathologically zero-sum look at the world: we can’t prosper unless other countries could themselves at the knees. That’s how Prestowitz views things.

But again, rest easy: none of this is going to happen, and it’s certainly not going to come up at the G20 meeting (to be honest, we’re not sure what they’re going to talk about, given that China has blunted the criticism of it, and the whole stimulus debate is finished, with Europe deciding that it won’t join along).

*It’s occurred to us that this story could be a saitre, though we doubt it, but just in case it is, we were fooled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.