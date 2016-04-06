A surprising number of men shave their legs -- here's why

Shutterstock Men shouldn’t really shave their legs unless it’s for medical reasons.

Manscaping is usually focused on the upper half of a the body — from around the waist and up.

But a growing number of men are taking their shavers and razors south of the border to tackle their leg hair, according to Men’s Health.

The lifestyle magazine ran an extremely unscientific poll of their readership on Facebook, and found that around half — 48.4% to be exact — at least partially shave their leg hair.

The remaining 51.6% of responders said that they don’t shave their leg hair at all, and prefer it to grow all natural.

In 2013, the Telegraph reported that the number of men seeking leg hair removal treatments at salons had risen sharply.

Why are so many men shaving or trimming their leg hair? This has to be more than the normal shaving of athletes like bodybuilders and swimmers (though we would imagine Men’s Health’s Facebook followers skew to that side of things.)

Image consultant Aaron Marino told the magazine that he will “take the length and bulk down with a groomer attachment. Just so the leg hair isn’t crazy, bushy, and long”, and that he himself shaves because it’s “cleaner” and he “prefers the look.”

It’s all about men being more “body conscious” in the 21st century, salon expert Ray Khandpur of Drakes of London told the Telegraph, adding that men do it because they don’t like the hair or just see smooth and shiny legs as more attractive on men.

So should you shave your leg hair? We don’t really recommend it, and we think we’re in the majority here.

According to a Women’s Health Facebook poll, nearly 80% of women prefer men to do little to nothing to their body hair. On a Reddit r/Askwomen thread, most responders said they think it would be “a little odd” or that it would “probably be a turn-off.”

We recommend not touching your leg hair, unless it’s for athletic or medical reasons. If the bulk of the hair really bothers you, you can certainly run a trimmer along it to cut off excess bulk. No one will be the wiser.

NOW WATCH: The real estate trick billionaires use to sell their penthouses faster and for more money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.