The one product you should never put in your hair

Just stick to separate shampoo and conditioner products.

On the surface, 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner seems to make logical sense: Why buy both shampoo and conditioner separately when you can condense them into one easy step, saving both time and money in the process?

Well the best reason is that 2-in-1 just doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to.

“2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner products simply do not work,” Daniel Davies, manager at the Pall Mall Barbers chain of barbershops in London, told Fashionbeans.com.

It all comes down to your cuticles, which are the “scale-like” outermost layers of your hair that manage the hair’s water content. It is your hair’s first line of defence, and contribute the shine to healthy hair.

Shampoo’s purpose is to clean by opening the cuticles to release any dirt trapped in the hair.

This also releases the natural hair oils, leaving the hair quite dry. A conditioner’s purpose, then, is to re-moisturize the hair and close those opened-up cuticles, giving hair a shiny and healthy look.

The problem with 2-in-1 is that “a single product cannot open and close the cuticle at the same time,” Davies said.

The hair gets cleaned, but the “conditioner” part of the product only coats the hair with silicone, which doesn’t “close” the hair’s cuticles.

The result is an extremely frizzy head of hair that is hard to manage, and will need to be washed more often.

