The main differences between Advil, Tylenol, Aleve, and Aspirin summed up in one chart

You probably have at least three kinds of painkillers in your bathroom medicine cabinet, but they’re not all designed to treat the same types of discomfort. While some pain relievers are great at bringing down fevers, others, studies suggest, contain ingredients that are better for reducing the kind of painful swelling linked with muscle soreness or arthritis.

In addition, depending on your medical history and your diet, there may be certain over-the-counter medications that you should avoid. Still, in some cases, any of the medications below may treat all of your symptoms. However, studies suggest some may be better at treating specific types of discomfort.

More from Erin Brodwin:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.