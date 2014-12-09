21 Things To Consider Before Taking Adderall

With finals and big end-of-year work projects approaching, students are breaking out the study pills — and they aren’t the only ones.

Both legal and illegal uses of prescription stimulants like Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta, and Vyvanse continue to rise for everyone from young children to adults in the workplace.

For people with ADHD, these drugs can be lifesavers.

But before jumping on the bandwagon, here are some facts about Adderall and other stimulants you should know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.