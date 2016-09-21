Not everything has to go through email -- here's how to choose the best way to get your message across

There’s nothing worse than knowing your email is headed for an overflowing inbox, never to be opened or answered.
So what should you do instead?
Below, the team at Column Five put together an infographic to help you decide.
If email is, in fact, still the best choice, make sure to avoid the bad habits that make you look unprofessional.
NOW WATCH: This high-powered CEO has an intense workout regimen that fuels his success
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.