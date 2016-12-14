How to decide whether to get your boss a holiday gift

Photo: iStock

Gift-giving for the boss — it’s a tricky subject many employees are pondering this holiday season.

Deciding whether to get your boss a holiday gift can be difficult, and choosing the right present can be even trickier.

Luckily for you, Rosalinda Oropeza Randall, an etiquette and civility expert and the author of “Don’t Burp in the Boardroom,” is here with some guidelines:

1. Determine whether exchanging gifts is the done thing in your workplace

Before you invest in a gift for your boss, check the policies and procedures manual, Randall suggests, or just call your HR department to make sure your boss is permitted to accept a gift from staff.

2. Don’t start a trend

It also couldn’t hurt to ask around the office to see if gift-giving is the norm. If no one else gives a gift, it’s best not to be the one to start the trend, Randall says.

3. Consider how it will look

Also, avoid gift-giving if your gesture be construed as kissing up to the boss or expecting something in return, or if your boss will be uncomfortable receiving a gift from you.

“When in doubt, don’t do it!” Randall warns.

4. Don’t go overboard

If you do decide to give your boss a gift this holiday season, don’t go too crazy.

A nice note expressing your good wishes is really all you need, and if you want to give a gift, you’re better off going with a small trinket like a “coffee on me” gift card in the amount of one cup of coffee, Randall says.

5. Be discreet

At the end of the day, even if all you give is a note, there’s really no need to announce your gesture to your coworkers, Randall says. You don’t want anyone resenting you for being the only one who thought to get a card. Or better yet, have all your coworkers sign the card, too.

