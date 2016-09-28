Please don't drill a hole into your iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 doesn’t have a headphone port, which means you have to use special headphones or an adaptor.

This should go without saying, but there’s no headphone jack hidden inside your phone. So if you drill into your phone, you’re just going to ruin it. It’s not a “lifehack.”

Internet pranksters are making viral memes suggesting that users take an electric drill to their new devices. And unfortunately some people say they’re falling for it.

The video from TechRax at the bottom of this post has veen viewed 11 million times, and the original concept started as a meme on 4chan.

There’s no evidence that people are actually ruining their new Apple products, unless you count YouTube comments as proof.

If you’re still curious about what’s actually behind the speaker grill where the headphone jack used to be, you don’t have to ruin your new device. A piece of plastic containing a “barometric vent” is hidden behind the metal.

Again, the following images and video are fake. They’re pranks. Please don’t do this.

Fake:

Also fake:

