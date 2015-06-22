Use a 4-step chart to decide which subscriptions you should cancel to save money

Libby Kane

If you’re looking to save a little extra cash, a common recommendation is to cancel your subscriptions.

But what if you actually want them?

The chart below, created by I Will Teach You To Be Rich for Ramit Sethi’s “Save $US1,000 in 1 Week” challenge, walks you through just four questions to decide whether a subscription should stay or go.

For each subscription you have, from Netflix to newspapers to gym memberships, keep reading until you hit a red “cancel” button. If you get the green light for all four questions, keep it. If you don’t, it’s time to cut it off.

Subscriptions ChartI Will Teach You To Be Rich

NOW WATCH: JAMES ALTUCHER: Why investing in a 401(k) is a complete waste of money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.