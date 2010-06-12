Should I Be Worried About The iPad Security Breach?

As far as your email address being leaked--net effect: spam!--this isn't anything to lose sleep over. And the ICC-IDs, well, they probably aren't of much use to hackers either--though it might be possible to plug the ICC-ID into a SIM cloner. (We've reached out to a security researcher for clarification.)

But to play down this leak due to the relatively harmless nature of the exposed data is to miss the point: A thing that customers had assumed to be private, and entrusted to AT&T, was inadvertently made public. The worry here is less about your email address and ICC-ID than it is about a company that has all kinds of your personal data--your SS#, billing information and the like--can't seem to keep its data safe.