Antitrust Cops Might Want To Keep An Eye On Anna Wintour

Head antitrust cop Christine Varney may need to focus on the fashion police.



The leaders of the fashion industry met for a “town hall” meeting Tuesday morning to discuss whether the everything-available-this-instant world has made Fashion Week – the world’s poshest and most exclusive trade show where designers present next season’s clothes – irrelevant.

One result of Fashion Week’s photos being immediately available on the Web is that clothes seem old by the time they hit the stores. Quick discounts follow, leading to reduced industry profits. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s solution – price fixing!

The New York Observer provides us with the relevant conversation, with Diane von Furstenberg (designer, Council of Fashion Designers of America president, and wife of Barry Diller), acting as the voice of reason:

“People want shows,” Ms. von Furstenberg said. “The photos travel. So … I don’t know.”

“Could someone lead a committee that would make ground rules for retailers of when the discounting starts, and then all the retailers can agree to it?” Ms. Wintour suggested.

“That’s illegal!” Ms. von Furstenberg said with some horror.

“Is that something we can change?” Ms. Wintour said. “We have friends in the White House now!”

Hope and change, people. Hope and change.

