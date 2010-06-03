Should Bill Gates Come Back To Microsoft As CEO? (POLL)

We’ve heard from a former Microsoft employee that one big problem with Steve Ballmer is that he’s not a nitty gritty product guy. Bill Gates, on the other hand, was a nitty gritty product guy.



Our source told us that people at Microsoft would be thrilled to see Bill Gates come back as CEO of Microsoft.

We don’t think it happens since Bill is busy saving the world, but it’s a fun debate to kick up. What do you think? Should Bill Gates come back? Would you like to see Steve Jobs versus Bill Gates, round 2?

Online Surveys & Market Research



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.