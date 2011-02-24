Should Apple Be Forced To Disclose A Succession Plan? [POLL]

Apple is holding its shareholder meeting in Cupertino today.



As part of the meeting, shareholders are going to vote on whether Apple must disclose its succession plan for Steve Jobs, Bloomberg reports. (UPDATE: Investors voted against this idea.)

We think this is a bad idea. Why does Apple need to publicly say who is going to take over? So long as the company has an internal plan, we’re comfortable.

What do you think? Should Apple cave to shareholders, or stand firm? Weigh in in the comments with why/why not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.