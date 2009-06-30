Should AOL, Microsoft And Yahoo Get A Nascar Too?

In 2007, IAC (IACI) spent $100 million marketing its search engine Ask.com, but search market share only sank from 5.2% to 4.3%.



But then, at the beginning of this year, search share actually rose.

Why?

A Nascar sponsorship, Ask.com president Scott Garell told the Sports Business Journal.

Since 2009’s beginning, Ask has directed nearly all of its much-reduced $10 million marketing budget toward sponsoring a Nascar group, racing team and TV ads during races.

“We’ve seen very strong results,” Garell told SBJ. “It shows the activation is working.”

Who else should consider getting themselves a Nascar?

Bing? Microsoft (MSFT) is spending between $80 million and $100 million advertising its re-branded search engine already. What’s another $10 million on Nascar, if it’s proven to boost search market share.

Yahoo? Yahoo (YHOO) is in the midst of re-branded itself as “your home on the Web” or something like that. Why not put a purple car on the track at Daytona?

AOL? The only problem here is that we’re guessing most of the people who watch Nascar already have AOL.com as their home page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.