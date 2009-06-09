Should AOL CEO Tim Armstrong Keep His Private Jet?

Still in his first 100 days on the job, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is, by all accounts, busy flying around the country, figuring out what to do with the company after Time Warner (TWX) spins it out later this year. Of course, he’s presumably flying around in some style — in a private plane much like the AOL/Time Warner-owned Gulfstream V above.

And this raises an interesting question. Last week, Tim called an independent AOL “the world’s largest startup.” We think that’s a fairly accurate description, since without its huge but disappearing access business, AOL isn’t yet much of a business at all. So the question is: Should Tim be flying commercial?

In an earlier post, a commenter going by the name “Private” says no. “Hubris is flying around in a private jet to the tune of $50k a pop when layoffs are pending. Hey Tim two trips is a junior level employee.”

Our own CEO, Henry Blodget, however, points out that AOL is still a $3 billion business and says yes. He thinks the work Tim can done on a Gulfstream makes it worth it.

What do you think. Let us know in the comments and in our poll:

Online Surveys & Market Research



Photo: Ryan Gaddis, Airliners.net

