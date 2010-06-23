Should Amazon Give Up On Kindle Hardware? (POLL)

It’s been two awkward days for Amazon and the Kindle.



First, a price war broke out in the e-reader market. Barnes & Noble’s cut the Nook’s price down to $150. Amazon responded by slashing the price of the Kindle by $70 to $189.

Second, Apple announced 3 million iPads have been sold in less than three months. It took Amazon two years to sell 3 million Kindles.

The big picture is this: iPad-like tablets have momentum with consumers, while Kindle-like e-readers are dropping in price, generating minimal profits, and small revenue. Is that the business Amazon wants to be in?

Amazon is in the e-reader business to keep the e-book market competitive. It helped form the e-book market, and it doesn’t want to cede that ground. If it loses some money today, it could make up for that down the road by owning the e-book market, with the Kindle as the main driver.

Amazon could compete with Apple, Google, or Microsoft by building an amazing colour touch screen e-Ink tablet. Indeed, it looks like Amazon plans on dumping more and more resources into Kindle. But Amazon is an e-commerce company.

Our question to you: Should Amazon continue developing the Kindle e-reader hardware? Or should it ditch the hardware and focus exclusively on making the Kindle software platform amazing?

