BATTLE OF THE BOOKS: Romney Accuses Perry Of Lying In Attack Ad

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney’s campaign attacked Texas Gov. Rick Perry Wednesday for having a “problem with the truth,” demonstrated by running an ad that was called “phony” by The Washington Post.



Romney said in last week’s GOP debate that he stands by what he wrote in his 2010 book “No Apology” — while criticising Perry for flip-flopping on his positions in his own book “Fed Up.”

Perry has used that clip, and differences between the hardcover and print editions of the Romney book to paint his opponent with the same charge — but so far his attacks don’t stand up to scrutiny.

The Perry campaign released an ad on Tuesday criticising Romney for “flip-flopping” on the 2009 stimulus, with Perry spokesman Mark Miner saying “Governor Romney is Obama-lite – supporting the stimulus, government-mandated health care, and federal intervention into schools – but when his liberal positions are discovered, he flips with ease.”

In the hardcover version of “No Apology,” Romney wrote that “The “all-Democrat” stimulus that was passed in early 2009 will accelerate the timing of the start of the recovery,” before changing the line to “The ‘all-Democrat’ stimulus that was passed in early 2009 has been a failure.”

But that change was less than substantive when the entirety of the quote is included:

“The “all-Democrat” stimulus that was passed in early 2009 will accelerate the timing of the start of the recovery, but not as much as it could have had it included genuine tax- and job-generating incentives. President Obama and his economic team said their stimulus would hold unemployment below 8 per cent. But unemployment soared well above that level. Not only has the 2009 package already been far less than successful, it will impose a heavy burden on the economy in the intermediate and long-term.”

A similar ad pulls a snippet from the book that appears to show a flip-flop on health care reform between the editions — but that earned “three Pinocchio” from The Washington Post’s fact-checker Glenn Kessler.

Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul released the following statement on the Perry ads:

“It is becoming increasingly clear that Rick Perry has problems with the truth. Each of Rick Perry’s attacks has been proven false. Instead of dreaming up phony attacks on Mitt Romney, Governor Perry should explain why he encourages illegal immigration, why he wants to dismantle Social Security, and why he accepted billions of dollars of stimulus to cover up his massive budget deficit.”

