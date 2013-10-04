Suspect Dead After Attempting To Drive Through Barricade Near White House

The entire Capitol went into temporary lockdown Thursday afternoon after gunshots were fired outside the Capitol building, in an incident that began when a woman tried to ram through a barricade near the White House.

The suspect was pronounced dead, said D.C. Police Chief Cathy Lanier.

“The suspect in the vehicle was struck by gunfire,” Lanier said at a news conference.

The incident also injured multiple people — including a law enforcement officer whose car crashed into the suspect’s car after a furious car chase and a Secret Service agent, Lanier said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine said Thursday afternoon that the incident began outside the White House before moving to the Capitol building. Dine confirmed that a black car tried to get through a barrier near the White House. Law enforcement then chased the car to Capitol Hill.

Dine said it appears to be an isolated incident.

“We have no information that this is related to terrorism, or is anything other than an isolated incident,” Dine said.

Dine said that Capitol Police believe that the woman attempted to breach the White House barricade with a 1-year-old child in the car. The child was taken out of the car by a Capitol Police officer and is safe, Dine said. The officer was injured when his car crashed into the suspect.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid spoke to the injured Capitol Police Officer, according to a Reid spokesman. The officer told Reid that he’s going to be “fine.”

The spokesman provided a readout of the call:

“Senator Reid asked the officer how he was doing, and the officer said he’s going to be fine. The officer said to Senator Reid, ‘The only thing I do every day is to make sure you and everyone who works up here is safe.’ Senator Reid said he appreciated the bravery and dedication of the officer and his colleagues who put their lives on the line every day.”

CNN is reporting that all shots were fired by law enforcement. NBC News is reporting that the woman did not have a gun.

“We know there were shots fired in at least two locations during this pursuit,” Lanier, the D.C. Police Chief, said in the news conference Thursday night.

A White House official said that President Barack Obama has been briefed on the reports of gunfire.

“The President was briefed on the reports of gunfire on Capitol Hill this afternoon. White House staff are in touch with law enforcement and monitoring the incident,” the official said.

The lockdown at Capitol Hill was lifted shortly before 3 p.m. ET. The House was back in session at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s a photo of a Capitol Police officer at the start of the incident:

Business Insider’s Josh Barro reported that the police vehicle was damaged in the middle of Constitution Ave.:

Here’s a shot of the car the woman was driving:

And here’s the raw video of the car chase that led to the incident:

This story has been updated.

