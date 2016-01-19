Shots fired, one person dead at Western Sydney police station

Google Maps.

A police operation is currently underway at Quakers Hill police station after a man entered the building, threatening officers with a knife.

NSW police have confirmed that the man was then shot in the shoulder. He later died.

Quakers Hill is 40km west of Sydney’s CBD.

A critical incident team from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Commissioner Denis Clifford says police have no idea what his motivation was but they don’t believe it’s terrorism related.

“We are trying to establish his identity and then speak to relatives,” he said.

“I can say that a large knife has been located at the scene and obviously that will be part of the investigation and the crime scene unit are on the scene now to try and piece together what occurred… at this stage we just don’t know.”

A brief is being prepared on behalf of the Coroner.

