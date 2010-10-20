Shots Fired At Pentagon This Morning

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A police spokesman said shots were fired at the Pentagon early this morning, though authorities don’t know who fired the shots yet, CNN reports.We’ll have more details as they’re available.



UPDATE

A Pentagon police spokesman confirmed that several shots were fired at the southern side of the building, facing Highway 395, at around 4:50 am.

“There has been a lot of intelligence floating around, but not about this specific incident,” a spokesman said at a press briefing. “Right now we consider this a random event; we have an isolated incident so far.”

Pentagon police are working with several agencies in the investigation, including Virginia state police and Arlington County. The spokesman also emphasised that they’re “working very closely with the Joint Terrorism Taskforce,” and that the FBI and Pentagon Force Protection Agency has a lead.

The weapon that was used is still unknown, though they believe it was probably a high-velocity rifle. Windows on the third and fourth floor were “shattered but not penetrated.”

The officer who called in the shots, as well as construction workers, are still being interviewed by police.

This is the first shooting on the reservation since an incident in March, which prompted changes to the military headquarter’s security system.

The spokesman said they will update as more information comes to light.

