Shotgun Weddings Are Up, But For A Different Reason

Weddings are special, romantic events. But nothing says “love” more than wanting to save money on taxes.



NY Times: Some who earn their livelihoods in the wedding business report that they are seeing more couples opt for hurry-up weddings that will allow them to claim married-filing-jointly status on their income taxes for 2008.

“Whereas last year I did 197 weddings, this year I’m up to 299 weddings,” said the Rev. Marie April Gismondi, a nondenominational minister with the Church of Ancient Ways in Babylon, N.Y. “I’d say a lot more of them are those quick-I-want-to-get-married-this-week weddings.”

And, what about those old fashion couples who have been planning their nuptials forever? The recession is forcing couples to cut back on many extravagant wedding details: like designer gowns, swanky ceremonies, and even the cake.

Pity Lauren Huber, 27, a Baltimore bride-to-be who began planning her wedding 12 months ahead only to see the economic downturn force her to forgo not just the icing on the cake, but the cake itself.

Her fiancé, Ryan Priem, who is 28 and a salesman, saw his income drop, and the couple found themselves spending the $35,000 set aside for their March 2009 wedding on everyday living expenses. They began trimming costs from every aspect of their event.

The big hotel to which they had committed early in the process suddenly seemed unaffordable. So Ms. Huber sold her $3,400 Amsale dress on Craigslist and plans to wear a less costly one. She canceled the morning-after brunch, cut a half-hour off the photographer’s services and halved the size of the bouquets. Finally, she canceled the cake, as dessert is already included in the dinner she ordered.

“We can do without,” she said. “Dessert is tiramisù, so we’ll get pictures of us slicing that instead.”

Maybe things will pick up and the couple can get a wedding cake for one of their anniversaries.

