Someone shot at an Obama campaign field office in Denver Friday afternoon, The Denver Post reports.



No one was hurt and police are still looking for the suspect.

Sam Levin, a reporter for the Denver Westword, posted a photo of the damage on Twitter:

Photo: @SamTLevin

