Carmelo Anthony Scored 50 Points Without Making A Single Lay-Up

Carmelo Anthony tied his career high with 50 points last night in the Knicks’ 102-90 win over the Heat.



LeBron James and Dwyane Wade both sat out to get some pre-playoffs rest, so the game lacked some of the energy it had on paper.

But Carmelo was on fire, draining increasingly difficult shots from all over the court. He shot 18 for 26, including 7 for 10 from three.

Amazingly, he did it all without making a single lay-up or dunk in the paint. Here’s his shot chart:

ESPN.comIt’s remarkable because Anthony isn’t just a jump-shooter.

If a guy like Steph Curry scores 50 without taking a lay-up, it’s understandable. But Carmelo is an all-around scorer who is good because he has a proven ability to do everything — his shooting opens up shots at the rim, and his ability at the rim opens up his outside shot.

Melo didn’t just score 50, he scored 50 without a vital part of his offensive repetoire.

