After Getting Shot At On Freeway, Sailor Didn't Want To Be Late For Training

An unidentified serviceman was heading to the USS



Boxer for training at the San Diego Naval Base Tuesday morning when someone in a Chevrolet Silverado pulled up beside him.From ABC 10 News:

… a Chevrolet Silverado truck pulled up next to him on the roadway. He said someone in the truck rolled down a window, fired 4-5 shots at his Nissan Titan truck and then sped away.

The victim’s truck ended up with four bullet holes. He was not injured in the incident.

The sailor told California Highway Patrol that he had to make it to San Diego to make his ship since it was leaving dock, according to Fox 5. The police later received permission to go on base and impound his truck, which had four bullet holes in the side.

From Fox 5 San Diego:

Based on the description of the shooter’s vehicle by the victim, who was not able to get the licence number of the Silverado, the California Highway Patrol put out a be-on-the-lookout alert to other local law enforcement agencies, [Officer Brian] Pennings said.

The case is still under investigation.

