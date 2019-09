You can’t argue that shorts have disappeared during the recent rally.



In fact, short interest has increased gradually with the rally and excluding early January’s spike, remained near YTD highs as of end-July. While the ranks of bulls increased over the past few months, the shorts have been recruiting as well. (Via Futronomics)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.