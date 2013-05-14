11 Heavily-Shorted Stocks That Have Been Ripping The Limbs Off Of Traders

Lots of traders were shorting electric car-maker Tesla ahead of its earnings announcement last week. And those traders have since seen their positions get obliterated.
Tesla is up a whopping 51% since May 8. It’s also up 142% in the past six months.
The short interest as a percentage of TSLA’s total float stands at a remarkable 41.4%.
We wanted to see which other stocks with heavy short interests were frying their doubters.
Below is a list of 11 stocks with short interest greater than 30% of float, who’ve seen rallies top the S&P 500’s 18% returns over the past six months.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.