11 Heavily-Shorted Stocks That Have Been Ripping The Limbs Off Of Traders

Lots of traders were shorting electric car-maker Tesla ahead of its earnings announcement last week. And those traders have since seen their positions get obliterated.



Tesla is up a whopping 51% since May 8. It’s also up 142% in the past six months.

The short interest as a percentage of TSLA’s total float stands at a remarkable 41.4%.

We wanted to see which other stocks with heavy short interests were frying their doubters.

Below is a list of 11 stocks with short interest greater than 30% of float, who’ve seen rallies top the S&P 500’s 18% returns over the past six months.

