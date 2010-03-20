Shorts Plowing Into Tiffany

An article from the Wall Street Journal this morning suggests that Tiffany & Co. (TIF) will be the latest target for short sellers ahead of its March 22nd earnings report.

The stock is currently up 9.72% in the past month but new information from Data Explorers shows Tiffany’s short base or shares outstanding on loan has increased from 2.5% to 5.3% over the last month too. We’ll see how the luxury jewelry retailer fares on Monday.



Photo: Google Finance

