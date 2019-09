It continues to look like we might get a real euro rally, and that all of the johnny-come-latelies to the euro hate party are going to get creamed. As we’ve noticed, a smattering of boldfaced names like Jim Rogers and Bob Prechter are starting to become euro bulls.



Today the currency is on fire, and looking to break $1.23.

Photo: FinViz

