14 Gorgeous Structures In The Running For The 'Building Of The Year' Award

Each year more than 1,600 architects from 60 different countries gather to attend the World Architecture Festival, the largest annual festival and awards ceremony for the global architecture community.



This year’s festival will be held from October 2nd – 4th in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands, a building which was itself once a WAF Award winner.

More than 300 projects from 50 countries made the official 2013 shortlist, and the architects responsible will each have a chance to make their case to a panel of architecture super-judges in October. Categories this year include Civic & Community, Housing, Schools, Sport, and Villa, among others.

Each of the 29 categories can only have one winner, and only one structure can win the prestigious World Building of the Year award. We picked some of our favourite buildings in the running.

