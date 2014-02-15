37 Awesome Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards

Sony and World Photography Organisation have announced the shortlist for the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards in the Professional and Open Categories.

The Open competition saw 65,512 entries this year, while a total of nearly 140,000 entries for the entire competition made it the most successful year yet in the Awards’ seven year history. Photographs entered in the Professional competition must be part of a body of work and first published in 2013.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed in April at the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Gala.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.