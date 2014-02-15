37 Awesome Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards

Sony and World Photography Organisation have announced the shortlist for the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards in the Professional and Open Categories.
The Open competition saw 65,512 entries this year, while a total of nearly 140,000 entries for the entire competition made it the most successful year yet in the Awards’ seven year history. Photographs entered in the Professional competition must be part of a body of work and first published in 2013.
The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed in April at the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Gala.
This photo is part of portrait project on 'Mods,' a British subculture that venerates 1950s and 1960s culture, clothes, and music.
Pilgrims and devotees gather to bathe in a sacred river on Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest spiritual gathering in the world.
At Oktoberfest in Munich, breweries set up tents for festival-goers to drink in. The outside of the tents are colourful but deserted.
Kacper Kowalski took this photo of skiers at the Czarna Góra resort in Poland from a motorised paraglider.
This photo comes from Chloe Bartram's 'Sparkle, baby,' an examination of Australian child beauty pageant culture.
Fabrizio Cestari captured the portraits for his project 'Wax System,' by photographing statues at Madame Tussauds' wax museum.
An old Hindu woman sits with lights and prays to God in front of the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple.
Jorge Herrera (pictured) fled Chile as a nine-year-old before becoming a partying troublemaker in Copenhagen, Denmark. Now, at 35, he tries to reconstruct his life.
Destiny Pierman, 13, collects her belongings from her bedroom in her tornado-ravaged home in Moore, Oklahoma.
Dutch photographer Arjen Schmitz took this photo of Shanghai, China with a massive 8x10 inch camera.
This group cow race in Padang, Indonesia is part of a festival called PacuJawi, which occurs after the rice harvest.
In Sungseok Ahn's 'Historic Present,' he overlaps a photo of a historical location with an old image of the exact same place.
