37 Awesome Photos From Sony's World Photography Awards

Harrison Jacobs
Nikolai Linares/Courtesy of World Photo Organisation

Sony and World Photography Organisation have announced the shortlist for the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards in the Professional and Open Categories.

The Open competition saw 65,512 entries this year, while a total of nearly 140,000 entries for the entire competition made it the most successful year yet in the Awards’ seven year history. Photographs entered in the Professional competition must be part of a body of work and first published in 2013.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed in April at the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Gala.

OPEN: A woman covered in mud from a mud bath jumps into a lake in Turkey.

Vakil Bath is a popular historic spot in Shiraz, Iran.

A deserted Canary Wharf tube station in London's business district.

Four friends celebrate on a dock, during a surprise rain shower.

A baby orangutan peeks out from his mother's embrace.

Two bugs in Cyprus face the camera in 'Zeybeks,' named for a popular Turkish dance.

This photo is part of portrait project on 'Mods,' a British subculture that venerates 1950s and 1960s culture, clothes, and music.

Gold miners of the Abangares gold mine in Costa Rica eat dinner.

A bride in Taiwan breaks down crying.

A hunter in Western Mongolia rests with his eagle.

Young men from the Kara Tribe in Omo, Ethiopia stand for a portrait.

Homeless children in Chittagong, Bangladesh search for a place to rest.

A young Indian boy is covered in colourful Holi powder during the Spring Holi festival.

Pilgrims and devotees gather to bathe in a sacred river on Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest spiritual gathering in the world.

The Guča Trumpet Festival is an annual brass band festival held in western Serbia.

At Oktoberfest in Munich, breweries set up tents for festival-goers to drink in. The outside of the tents are colourful but deserted.

Kacper Kowalski took this photo of skiers at the Czarna Góra resort in Poland from a motorised paraglider.

PROFESSIONAL: A woman looks through her purse in 'Timeless.'

This photo comes from Chloe Bartram's 'Sparkle, baby,' an examination of Australian child beauty pageant culture.

An Egyptian mother and her son pose for a portrait in Cairo.

Fabrizio Cestari captured the portraits for his project 'Wax System,' by photographing statues at Madame Tussauds' wax museum.

A portrait of a Bangladeshi woman disfigured by an acid attack.

A family eats in the small Northern Italian town of Biella.

Thousands of mourners gather at the ruins of a collapsed garment factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh.

A drug pusher carries a gun in the mafia-controlled Forcella neighbourhood of Naples.

An old Hindu woman sits with lights and prays to God in front of the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachar Ashram temple.

Jorge Herrera (pictured) fled Chile as a nine-year-old before becoming a partying troublemaker in Copenhagen, Denmark. Now, at 35, he tries to reconstruct his life.

Destiny Pierman, 13, collects her belongings from her bedroom in her tornado-ravaged home in Moore, Oklahoma.

Young people revel at a night club.

Salvatore Calafato captures diners at a McDonald's through a store window.

Dutch photographer Arjen Schmitz took this photo of Shanghai, China with a massive 8x10 inch camera.

This is a typical Belgian 'double house.'

In Sophie Gamand's 'Wet Dog' project, she captures dogs mid-bath.

This group cow race in Padang, Indonesia is part of a festival called PacuJawi, which occurs after the rice harvest.

Southern Iceland can be seen from the view of an aeroplane.

In Sungseok Ahn's 'Historic Present,' he overlaps a photo of a historical location with an old image of the exact same place.

A bear in Svalbard, an archipelago near Norway.

Now see the best from up-and-coming photographers

24 Extraordinary New Photos Taken By Teenagers »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.