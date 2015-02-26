31 more awesome photos from Sony's World Photography Awards

Sony and the World Photography Organisation have announced the shortlist for the 2015 Sony World Photography Awards in the Professional, Open, and Youth categories.

The 2015 competition saw more than 173,000 entries this year, making it the most successful year yet in the awards’ eight-year history.

Those in the professional categories are competing for a $US25,000 prize and the title of Photographer of the Year.

The winners of this year’s awards will be revealed in April at the Sony World Photography Awards Gala.

