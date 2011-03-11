The Most Hysterical Thing That's Happening In The Market Today

Something hysterical is happening in the market today.
See, stocks are getting pounded. The Dow has been wavering around the down 200 level.
So you’d think it’d be a good day for longsuffering short-sellers.
It is except, that two of the most aggressively shorted stocks in town… are up!
We’ve already mentioned Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. It’s up nearly 40% thanks to that deal with Starbucks.
And then the mother of all short-targets, Netflix. It’s up 4%!
Wanna see another one?
OpenTable is up 1.3%. Hilarious.
Shorting is tough.
Here’s a chart of Green Mountain. (HT to @dasan for post inspiration)
