One handy shortcut every Mac user should know

Photo: Getty Images.

It turns out that sending emoji from a Mac laptop or desktop running an up-to-date version of OS X is easy.

It’s not as easy as it is on a smartphone, but it’s still pretty simple. Just press control + command (⌘) + space at the same time.

It’s these three keys:

Pressing them at the same time in most text fields brings up this little menu:

Pressing the “⌘” button in the upper right-hand corner provides even more shortcuts for weird characters:

Go forth and pepper your chats and emails with as many emojis as you’d like. ????

Judging from the constant chatter on social media from users just discovering this shortcut for the first time, Apple should include this shortcut on the front page of its OS X user manual.

