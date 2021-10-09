Your favorite snacks, sweets, and spices may be hard to find as more shortages hit the US

Spices, sweets, and snacks made by popular brands may be hard to come by as the US grapples with ongoing supply chain issues.

Kellogg’s cereal, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and McCormick spices are the latest items in short supply, according to CNN Business.

Everything from food, clothes, cars, and plastics is impacted by delays in transportation and manufacturing.

More items are going to be hard to find at grocery stores as shortages hit the US.

Spices, sweets, and snacks made by popular brands like certain Kellogg’s cereal products, Sour Patch Kids candy, some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors, McCormick gourmet spices, and Marie Callender’s pot pies are expected to be hard to find as manufacturers are hit with delays, CNN Business reported.

Kellogg told at least four grocery distributors last month in an email that Pringles Snacks Stacks, Eggo pancakes, Rice Krispies Treats snacks, and some of the company’s meat products “will remain below service expectations” through the end of the year, according to CNN Business.

Approximately 1,400 workers at Kellogg are also on strike, demanding better health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay. The union indicated workers in these cities produce Rice Krispies, one of the items expected to be impacted by these shortages.

Kellogg is currently “implementing contingency plans to mitigate supply disruptions,” Kris Bahner, a Kellogg spokesperson, told Insider in an email. “In instances where capacity is constrained, this means limiting orders over certain time periods while also encouraging full truck loads to ensure we service every community, customer and shopper the best we can.”

Unilever, the manufacturer of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is prioritizing “top-selling items” while they battle a “limited ability to meet demand” caused by labor shortages, according to an email obtained by CNN that Unilever sent to a distributor. Unilever did not respond to Insider’s request to comment before publishing.

McCormick’s Gourmet is the only product line impacted by the ongoing packaging shortage the company is facing, Lori Robinson, a spokesperson for McCormick, said in an email to CNN Business. McCormick did not respond to Insider’s request to comment on when shoppers can see its full range of products back on shelves.

Recently, shortages have been hitting stores across the US as companies are hit with supply chain disruptions in the manufacturing process. Everything from food, clothes, cars, paper, and plastics has been impacted by delays in transportation and manufacturing, while shortages in workers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing strikes add to the disruptions.

Manufacturers have had to find creative solutions to battle these disruptions in the supply chain, such as renting their own container ships to sidestep delays in product shipments and empty shelves in their stores ahead of the holiday shopping season.