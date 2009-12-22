Shortage Of iPhone Developers Exposes The Flaw Behind The "Output Gap"

New York City media and web guy Rex Sorgatz just Tweeted the following:



Now, fortunately for people in this predicament, our Bianca Male just published a how-to on hiring app developers.

But beyond the practical points here, there’s a deep economic lesson in Rex’s tweet.

Let’s back up.

See, Keynesian economists argue that there’s really no chance of inflation because we have plenty of slack in the economy. They call this slack the “output gap.”

So, for example, we have millions of idle workers and idle factories just waiting to come back into the producing world, and until they come back there’s no chance of any kind of wage or resource pressure.

That’s true, but only to the extent that the demands of the new economy match what that idle capacity is capable of producing.

The problem that folks like Paul Krugman don’t acknowledge is that this spare capacity doesn’t match demand. If there were an insatiable thirst for, say, new houses and new office parks, we’d be all set! But that’s not the case.

In reality, demand is popping up in new areas, like iPhone apps and sadly, all those laid off construction workers aren’t (nor will they ever be) capable of matching that demand.

In areas where there’s actually growing demand, there’s no output gap at all. In fact, we’re at a shortage — which explains Rex’s tweet and the need for our guide.

The problem with the Keynesian version of macroeconomics is that it treats all production as uniform glop. You have these vague concepts like supply, demand, growth, production, etc. and ideally you have more and more of it.

But in the real world, there are specific needs, and not all supply and demand are equal. Thus while it may appear we have a gigantic output gap — under the old measure — in reality we may have a shortage in the things we really need.

Don’t miss: How To Hire A Great iPhone Developer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.