GOLD RUSH: Gold IPhones Are Already Scarce Due To Overwhelming Demand

Early reports of a gold iPhone mocked the device. But when Tim Cook officially announced the iPhone 5S, the world fell in love with its sleek design.

Unfortunately, it looks like Apple wasn’t ready for the change of heart. For whatever reason, the gold iPhone 5S is in short supply for launch. We’ve seen reports that most retail stores only have one gold iPhone for sale today. It seems like the “space grey” model is the easiest one to get.

While all other 5S colours can be at your door in about one week, you’ll have to wait until October for a gold phone if you order it on Apple’s site in the United States, Australia or England. It took less than 30 minutes for Apple to push back the gold phone’s delivery date online, The Verge reports. It’s not clear how many gold iPhone 5S devices will be available in stores, but it doesn’t seem like enough.

“Demand for the gold-coloured 5S was so strong in China and Hong Kong that Apple has already asked its suppliers to increase production of that model,” The Wall Street Journal’s sources say. Polls of people in line there show gold and silver 5Ss are selling out first, leaving the black and slate 5S for last.

In general, there are fewer 5S devices available than cheaper 5Cs.

