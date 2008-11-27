Short Sellers Exit Market While Governments Investigate

The Securities and Exchange Commission reported late yesterday that the International organisation of Securities Commissions is setting up a task force to investigate short selling.The funny thing is, despite all the attention paid to short selling, there’s actually a lot less of it going on. In the last few months, short selling has been diminishing on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. And over the first two weeks of November, that trend accelerated.



During the first two weeks of this month NASDAQ saw short interest fall 5.8 per cent to 7.4 billion.

The NYSE experienced a 1.8 per cent drop to 13.58 billion shares.

Good thing we’re launching a global investigation of this diminishing trade.

