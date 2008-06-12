Short Sellers Bail on Sirius (SIRI), Go After Yahoo (YHOO)

From 24/7 Wall St: A look at short interest for stocks traded on the Nasdaq as of May 30 show that traders moved into Yahoo! (YHOO) and out of Sirius (SIRI) Shares short in Yahoo! rose 19.2 million shares to 66.6 million. Share short in Sirius fell 29.1 million to 141.3 million.

Short sellers also moved out of several tech, telecom, and cable companies. Shares short in Dell (DELL) fell 3.5 million to 50 million. Shares short in Oracle (ORCL) moved down 2.3 million to 49.4 million. Short seller pulled out of Level 3 (LVLT), dropping their positions by 7 million shares to 231.9 million. Shares short in Comcast (CMCSA) moved down 7.5 million to 59.2 million.



More on 24/7 Wall St >

See Also: Icahn Likely to Lose Proxy Fight…So When Will He Dump Stock?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.