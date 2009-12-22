Short-Seller Wants $9 Cab Fare Returned, After Getting Kicked Out Of First Solar's Meeting

Yesterday we mentioned that short-selling hedge fund manager Andrew Kaplan was actually kicked out of First Solar’s (FSLR) annual meeting, since the company obviously didn’t want uncomfortable questions to get asked during the event.



Well, he’s pissed, and according to Reuters he wants the $9 he spent on cab fare back from the company.

The fund manager ducked into a cab for a $9 ride back up town to his Manhattan office near Central Park to catch a webcast of the meeting where First Solar’s top executives gave their forecast for 2010 for the company and the solar power industry.

Kaplan later emailed the company asking it to refund the fare.

“I have always conducted myself with decorum at other events, and my questions to management members have always been pertinent and respectful,” Kaplan wrote in the email.

(Via FT Energy Source)

