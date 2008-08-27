Short-seller Jim Chanos Goes Long On Manhattan Triplex

Legendary short-seller and head of hedge fund Kynikos Associates, Jim Chanos, has completed his $20 million purchase of an Upper East Side triplex.



Cityfile: Two months after he went into contract on a triplex at 3 East 75th Street, James Chanos has closed on the property. The 7,800-square-foot estate had been on the market for $24.85 mil. with Paula Del Nunzio. Chanos paid $20.365 mil.

