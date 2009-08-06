Short Lines For New Google Phone

Dan Frommer
tmobile mytouch 3g

There are some people waiting in line for the new Google (GOOG) phone — the T-Mobile myTouch 3G — but it’s obviously nothing like the iPhone lines we saw in June.

We just conducted some brief, informal, unscientific checks:

  • At a few T-Mobile stores we reached in Manhattan, three to five people were in line for myTouches.
  • One store clerk reported that systems were down and that our best bet was to try again later.
  • At another T-Mobile store close to Google’s New York HQ, a clerk reported no line, but limited supplies — only white and red left.
  • Another clerk said the store’s supplies were limited to nine myTouch devices, and that they were moving fast.

And only two references to a line at a T-Mobile store on Twitter: “Standing in line at T-Mobile,” Kameron Scott from Florida tweeted earlier this morning. “Waiting in line outside the tmobile store? Wtf?” says “pjczech” in New Jersey. (You in line? Send us a note and/or photo: [email protected] or @fromedome on Twitter.)

No surprise — no one expected this to be a blockbuster hit for T-Mobile or Google. Probably mostly upgrades from existing T-Mobile customers and Google employees.

Still waiting for the first Android monster.

