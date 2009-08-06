Short Lines For New Google Phone

There are some people waiting in line for the new Google (GOOG) phone — the T-Mobile myTouch 3G — but it’s obviously nothing like the iPhone lines we saw in June.



We just conducted some brief, informal, unscientific checks:

At a few T-Mobile stores we reached in Manhattan, three to five people were in line for myTouches.

One store clerk reported that systems were down and that our best bet was to try again later.

At another T-Mobile store close to Google’s New York HQ, a clerk reported no line, but limited supplies — only white and red left.

Another clerk said the store’s supplies were limited to nine myTouch devices, and that they were moving fast.

And only two references to a line at a T-Mobile store on Twitter: “Standing in line at T-Mobile,” Kameron Scott from Florida tweeted earlier this morning. “Waiting in line outside the tmobile store? Wtf?” says “pjczech” in New Jersey. (You in line? Send us a note and/or photo: [email protected] or @fromedome on Twitter.)

No surprise — no one expected this to be a blockbuster hit for T-Mobile or Google. Probably mostly upgrades from existing T-Mobile customers and Google employees.

Still waiting for the first Android monster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.