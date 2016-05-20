This terrifying short film shows how overwhelming the world could become with 'augmented reality'

When companies like Microsoft and the mysterious Magic Leap present their visions for augmented reality, it is like dreams coming true. But on the internet, dreams have a funny way of becoming nightmares — ad-filled, overwhelming nightmares.

Designer and filmmaker Keiichi Matsuda has created a short film that shows an alternative vision of what augmented reality might do to our world. He describes “Hyper-Reality” as “a provocative and kaleidoscopic new vision of the future, where physical and virtual realities have merged, and the city is saturated in media.”

It shows how ads and other media might make our new reality a digital version of New York’s Times Square.

Here is the film, which was surfaced by Gizmodo:

